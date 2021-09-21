All-Original 1969 Chevrolet Impala Leaves Long-Time Storage with Working V8 Under the Hood

This NASA Astronaut is Ready to Smash the American Record for Time Spent in Space

Chevrolet produced close to 1.2 million full-size cars in 1969, and out of them, no less than 777,000 units were part of the Impala series, as the popularity of this nameplate was slowly declining towards the late ‘60s after previously reaching more than 1 million units in 1965. 25 photos



So it was critical for the 1969 model to still offer both economical and more powerful options, just like it happened for the previous model years.



The only six-cylinder available this time was a 250 (4.1-liter) with 155 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 327 (5.4-liter) with 235 horsepower. When it comes to engine options, there were plenty of them, starting with the 350 (5.7-liter) V8 with either 255 or 300 horsepower (engine codes LM1 and L48, respectively) and then continuing with the 396 (6.5-liter) generating 265 horsepower (RPO code L66).



The top options were the 427 (7.0-liter) LS1 and L36, though the 1969 Impala was also available with a rare L72 unit developing 425 horsepower and installed on only a handful of cars.



The all-original



eBay seller



The all-original Impala that you're looking at right here comes with a 396 under the hood, but more important is the engine is exactly the one installed by Chevrolet when the car rolled off the assembly lines. It's a matching numbers powertrain that still runs and drives.

eBay seller lucyball-2013 listed the car as a barn find, but no information has been offered as to where it's been sitting and for how long. But judging from the photos in the gallery, this Impala has indeed spent some years in long-term storage, and while it requires some fixes, there's nothing that a full restoration shouldn't be able to deal with.

This Impala is definitely worth checking out, and this is the reason the car has already received 11 bids in the few hours online. The no-reserve auction is set to come to an end in less than 6 days, and the top offer at the time of writing is close to $4,000.

