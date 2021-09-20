All-Original 1966 Chevrolet Impala Parked for 40 Years Flexes Big-Block Muscle

Just like its predecessors, the 1966 Impala continued to be offered with a mix of six-cylinders and V8s, as Chevrolet wanted to target an audience as large as possible with an engine lineup that included both economical and more powerful options.
So the ’66 Impala could be ordered with a 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the standard V8 was the 283 (4.6-liter) small-block with 195 horsepower and a 2-barrel carburetor.
This year, however, the GM brand also equipped the Impala with a 4-barrel version of the 283, which was able to deliver 220 horsepower, but also with a 327 (5.4-liter) V8 generating 275 horsepower.
When it comes to big blocks, the first option was the 396 (6.5-liter) with 325 horsepower, though the icing on the cake this year was the new 427 (7.0-liter) that could go as high as 425 horsepower.
The all-original 1966 Impala sitting right here in front of everybody’s eyes is powered by a matching-numbers 396 with a 400 transmission. The engine has never been rebuilt, it’s still the one installed by Chevrolet when it built the car, and it’s starting and running properly.
The car doesn’t necessarily come in the best condition, but this isn’t exactly a surprise given the Impala has been sitting in a garage since 1981. That’s what the Craigslist seller says, at least, though they claim this ’66 Impala has also won some prestigious prizes for how original it still is.
A series of fixes have already been made, so the car now comes with a new Edelbrock carburetor, new engine and transmission mounts, a new alternator. It still requires some repairs to the radio, a new glove box insert, and a repaint because the current finish clearly shows its age.
Other than that, it’s a beautiful survivor that deserves a new home and a proper restoration, especially after sitting in storage for so long. The owner is ready to let it go for $12,500.
