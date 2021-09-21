2022 Hyundai Ioniq 6S Unofficially Imagined With Mercedes-Benz CLA Sedan Cues

Ever since the South Korean automaker split the Ioniq branding from the group mothership to form the futuristic EV backbone of the company, we knew more fully electric models were coming. In the form of a sedan and a large crossover.
That was already more than a year ago and the Ioniq 5 has now made it across most of its intended markets. So, it’s only logical for the carmaker to start focusing on what comes next. Aside from the desire to become a fully sustainable entity by 2040, we are going to see the Ioniq moniker propped with even more models. One would be the Ioniq 6 sedan, the other could be the Ioniq 7 SUV.
Before that, of course, we might be getting a sporty take on the Ioniq 5 as an EV expansion of the N performance brand. Speaking of (visual) dynamics, we noticed Kleber Silva, the virtual artist behind the kdesignag account on social media, has already taken upon himself to imagine the upcoming Ioniq sedan. But rather than using the company’s old teaser images as the base, he jumped at the chance of playing with a model from the Mercedes-Benz portfolio.
The exact reason behind this decision is anyone’s guess, but we all know these automotive CGI experts can do just about anything and get away with it – perhaps even get a commendation for audacity. Anyway, the unofficial Ioniq 6S (S from sedan, get it?) has a solid design base in the form of the compact Mercedes-Benz CLA. The ICE model is probably used for its sleek lines, and it also gets most Ioniq design features to make sure we believe it’s a Hyundai through and through.
So, the special headlight treatment makes a sleeker, modified appearance, while the Ioniq 5 signature wheels and the blocky LED taillights are also easy to spot. While beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, we feel the pixel master hasn’t done a wonderful job covering the base model this time around... so perhaps it’s for the better this interpretation will forever remain just wishful thinking.
Before that, of course, we might be getting a sporty take on the Ioniq 5 as an EV expansion of the N performance brand. Speaking of (visual) dynamics, we noticed Kleber Silva, the virtual artist behind the kdesignag account on social media, has already taken upon himself to imagine the upcoming Ioniq sedan. But rather than using the company’s old teaser images as the base, he jumped at the chance of playing with a model from the Mercedes-Benz portfolio.
The exact reason behind this decision is anyone’s guess, but we all know these automotive CGI experts can do just about anything and get away with it – perhaps even get a commendation for audacity. Anyway, the unofficial Ioniq 6S (S from sedan, get it?) has a solid design base in the form of the compact Mercedes-Benz CLA. The ICE model is probably used for its sleek lines, and it also gets most Ioniq design features to make sure we believe it’s a Hyundai through and through.
So, the special headlight treatment makes a sleeker, modified appearance, while the Ioniq 5 signature wheels and the blocky LED taillights are also easy to spot. While beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, we feel the pixel master hasn’t done a wonderful job covering the base model this time around... so perhaps it’s for the better this interpretation will forever remain just wishful thinking.