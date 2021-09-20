2022 Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport Casually Goes for Rogue Overlanding Looks

Unfortunately for its North American fans, the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 is a forbidden fruit on the continent. One needs to start thinking about a 2022 Tundra or wait a little longer for the Lexus alternative.
Meanwhile, outside of the U.S. market, the 300 series proves so popular it has already been pitted against some of the all-time SUV legends and just keeps coming back on virtual artists’ radars. One would think the initial pixel master enthusiasm would have died out after the first weeks of availability, but it turns out the iconic Land Cruiser is just as popular in real life as it is across the imagination land.
The Japanese automaker has already warned that it has massive issues keeping up with Land Cruiser J300 demand, so we can easily imagine that new versions are not exactly on their priority list right now. But the good folks over at kolesa.ru want to keep ahead of the curve and have already started contemplating possible off-road modifications based not on the GR Sport version, but the 70th Anniversary Edition on sale across certain markets.
As for stock trail goodness, it probably sounds counterintuitive, but at this point, the GR Sport trim is for anyone who wants to gain access to the greatest off-road goodies. Do not ask us how come Toyota associates trail performance with something that rhymes with the GR Supra and GR Yaris sports car atmosphere. But, anyway, that is probably their second starting point for this all-black, extreme version.
It's not of the murdered-out variety, even though we can see the body and wheels are all darker than night. There’s still enough chrome trim to eschew the moniker and provide a little bit of added contrast to remind us that it’s a luxurious family hauler. One that probably looks ready for anything, from a trip to the local shopping mall ahead of a weekend getaway in a remote location to attacking the hardest trails and undergoing swap expeditions.
The modifications also look feasible for either a factory build or a profitable aftermarket package. They include a higher ground clearance, chunky off-road tires and (possibly beadlock) wheels, a modified front bumper with additional protection and subtle gray details, a winch, snorkel, as well as red recovery/tow hooks for the bespoke rear fender.
