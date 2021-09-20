Slammed Ford Econoline on Custom Forged Wheels Is One “Unreal” Block Party Van

Although it’s currently only in its fourth generation, the Ford E-Series (aka Econoline/Club Wagon) has a multitude of real-world stories. After all, it’s been around North America for no less than six decades.
And even after all that time, it’s still young and fresh at heart... and even ready for a Block Party. Naturally, the regular Econoline isn’t going to achieve that without at least a little bit of help from the aftermarket side of the automotive world. No worries, because where there is a will, there are always ideas.
Case in point, the recent West Coast Customs Block Party that just took place over the past weekend (Sunday, September 19th). This is where the colorful van with a giddy message made its debut and probably turned the heart of the “limited merch and accessories drop.” Yes, it may look unreal when traveling across the plains of imagination land of one pixel artist, Musa Rio Tjahjono, but it turns out the van was as real as it gets. With help from WCC, of course.
Anyone who closely follows the exploits of this virtual master knows very well that we are dealing not just with an automotive social media dweller, but also none other than WCC’s Head Designer. As such, while some virtual projects are very much off-duty wishful thinking, this time around we are dealing with something that was virtually envisioned first, then custom-built to almost exact specifications.
Sure, when you have the CGI power at your fingertips, just about anything will look better virtually. Including a slammed Ford Econoline riding on a set of custom forged (black) wheels and sporting a colorful paintjob, along with a giddy marketing message.
But the real-world result isn’t half bad either, considering that we are dealing with something that looks born during the early 1990s as an initial incarnation of the current fourth-generation E-Series. Now, the blacked-out accents, as well as the laid-out stance probably work wonders alongside the plum-crazy paintjob to make us forget this is actually just an oldish workhorse van.
