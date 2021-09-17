Lowered 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Goes for Partial and All-Out Murdered Looks

Ever since it was introduced, the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser J300 has turned out extremely popular. It’s so successful that it has become scarce in real life and increasingly attractive in the virtual world.
Now that deliveries are well underway, the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 has been put up through the paces both against its illustrious predecessor and the titans of the luxury SUV world. After all, it needed to prove itself that it doesn’t need a V8 anymore, as well as convince the audience that it still competes at the off-road top.
But does anyone think that having the LC 300 into the real world has stopped the virtual artist love? Not a chance, and for better or worse the Land Cruiser looks set to remain a darling of the pixel master crowd. We have seen many takes on the matter, from those who sought to discover its upcoming Lexus transformation for the United States to cool CGIs that made it a proper TRD flagship.
Of course, there are also imagination land experts who know very well that some Land Cruiser examples will never see a rough trail in their life. So, anyone looking to spice up the bling for the 300 series might want to have a look at what Nikita Chuicko, aka kelsonik on social media, did with the hulking Toyota SUV.
After previously seeing a CGI Land Cruiser adopt the virtual widebody kit, now it’s time we virtually take the murdered-out look for a spin. No worries, if that is not exactly your cup of tea, this Toyota Land Cruiser 300 “Shadow Line” redesign also comes with a more subtle approach.
So, after previously depicting the J300 as an all-black menace (save for the crimson brake pads), the Land Cruiser now sports a different body color but still adopts many of the previous iteration’s traits. This cleaner “Shadow Line” version has just the radiator grille (with or without the frame surrounding it) in black, along with the lowered suspension and the much larger alloy wheels.
