A80 Toyota Supra Mixes the JDM Clothes With Bayside Blue R34 Nissan GT-R and A70

Many JDM car culture aficionados usually have a few conundrums. Among them could be the inability to choose between some of the favorites from Toyota and Nissan, such as the A80 Supra or the R34 Skyline GT-R.
Logically, unless you’re one of those diehard fans that go either team Nissan or Toyota and nothing else fits the bill, it would be logical to hide an example of both inside the JDM garage. But, of course, for various reasons sometimes that’s not exactly possible. No worries, though, because across imagination land you can (virtually) have anything.
Mostly figuratively, though. Such is the case with Jon Pumfrey, aka dm_jon on social media, to bode well for its DomesticMango virtual branding. The pixel master has decided to play with the minds and souls of car fanatics by providing the CGI solution to the entire ordeal. A combination of a couple of fan-favorite models with a crimson twist to make sure everything is as spicy as it gets.
Between us, the iconic lines of the A80 Toyota Supra and the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R should be very easy to spot. After all, some say these iterations have more in the emotional department than any of their illustrious successors. Naturally, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we’re not going to comment on the official takes. Unlike the virtual combo, which is quite up for grabs for a discussion session.
The lines of the A80 and the R34 have been subtly integrated into the mix. It’s a successful one, as far as we're concerned, simply because it doesn’t jump out as something overdone. At least from the front and side, which neatly combine the visage of the A80 with the slight widebody lateral lines of the R34 for an aggressive stance.
On the other hand, I really can’t say the secret sauce ingredient, the red taillights inspired by the A70 Supra are the best choice here. The wide crimson strip does bode well for the Bayside Blue appearance, but there’s something about the geometrical pattern that keeps bothering me every time I look at them. Let me know in the comments section below if that’s just us, or the virtual artist screwed the entire CGI at the very end.
