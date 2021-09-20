“Baja” Cadillac Series 62 Mates Late 1950s Tailfins With Trophy Truck Capability

Something that reminds us of the excessive era of the 1950s tailfins would surely bode well for classic car aficionados. But what happens if said fans also love the Baja-style Trophy Trucks? Well, they could dwell across the deserted plains in something like this...
But only if they are willingly entering the realm of this pixel master’s imagination land. Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist behind the adry53customs account on social media has a knack for dual wishful thinking. Both from the entirely possible category, as well as ideas that only serve to entice. Then also annoy the berserk out of us because we understand they may never come to fruition.
Case in point. The last time we checked up on his projects, we (virtually) fell in love with a couple of swamp heroes: a twin-turbo LSX Hummer H1 Alpha and a Coyote V8-powered 2021 Ford Bronco. But, this time around we can easily identify this “Baja” Cadillac Series 62 as something that may never happen in real life, no matter what.
After all, while we can imagine a multitude of hunting/fishing/overlanding cases for the H1 and V8 Bronco, this “family transport” probably won’t be on many people’s radars for Trophy Truck-style ripping. No matter how much the CGI expert tries to hint, it might be possible with a little help from the Nitto Tire Mud Grappler tires or the Fox Racing Shox suspension setup. We really think that no one might dare marry the Cadillac Series 62 classic looks with a Pre-Runner technical combination.
The purists would laugh and cry at the same time, not to mention it might not be technically feasible without pouring into the project more money than anyone can count... But, of course, we’re not going to say it’s 100% impossible, as crazier things have already happened! By the way, has anyone noticed the cool details – such as the roof light bar or the Hi-riser nose-up stance?
Case in point. The last time we checked up on his projects, we (virtually) fell in love with a couple of swamp heroes: a twin-turbo LSX Hummer H1 Alpha and a Coyote V8-powered 2021 Ford Bronco. But, this time around we can easily identify this “Baja” Cadillac Series 62 as something that may never happen in real life, no matter what.
After all, while we can imagine a multitude of hunting/fishing/overlanding cases for the H1 and V8 Bronco, this “family transport” probably won’t be on many people’s radars for Trophy Truck-style ripping. No matter how much the CGI expert tries to hint, it might be possible with a little help from the Nitto Tire Mud Grappler tires or the Fox Racing Shox suspension setup. We really think that no one might dare marry the Cadillac Series 62 classic looks with a Pre-Runner technical combination.
The purists would laugh and cry at the same time, not to mention it might not be technically feasible without pouring into the project more money than anyone can count... But, of course, we’re not going to say it’s 100% impossible, as crazier things have already happened! By the way, has anyone noticed the cool details – such as the roof light bar or the Hi-riser nose-up stance?