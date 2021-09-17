Thunderbird Turbo Coupe Morphs From Wagon to Laid Out Speedster in Quick Steps

Anyone with proper knowledge of the Blue Oval’s Thunderbird lineage will remember the 1983 Turbo Coupe. For the rest of the world, it was the first time Ford used a forced induction 2.3-liter four-cylinder across the nameplate.
Sure, it’s quite an obscure reference, considering the T-Bird lived a long and fruitful life from the model years 1955 to 2005. Yes, it had a small hiatus between 1997 and 2002, but during the rest of the period, it had ample time to spawn countless iterations and versions.
Of course, none of them would have been of the Thunderbird Turbo Coupe “Vista Bird” station wagon variety. That’s only available across a virtual artist’s imagination land. Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media, came up with the idea a while back. Probably because he’s so passionate about the 1980s and 1990s classics, he remembered both the Thunderbird Turbo Coupe as well as a shady one-off, the 1962 Ford Thunderbird “Vista Bird” custom station wagon conversion.
And turning what looked like a tenth generation T-Bird into a Turbo Coupe with a practical grocery-getter station wagon body wasn’t enough, it seems. Now, the CGI master has decided to spice everything another level or two in a few “easy” steps, via a video rendering update on the Turbo Coupe project.
This time around, it didn’t take long (although we can imagine it was quite a lot of work involved with the makeover) to switch the T-Bird Turbo Coupe into the “Vista Bird” wagon. Then it also dropped everything and returned to the series’ two-seat convertible origins with a Speedster twist.
And we even counted the CGI steps (there are five of them). First up is the traditionally lower stance to make sure it looks sportier from every angle in the end. Secondly, the Turbo Coupe turned into a family car via the station wagon/Shooting Brake body. Thirdly, a set of larger wheels is always in order.
Then it was time for drastic measures, as the T-Bird Turbo Coupe Wagon got rid of the unsightly rear deck, dropped the white canvas roof behind the front seats, and for obvious reasons, again changed the alloy design to something even shinier.
