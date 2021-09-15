Twin-Turbo LSX Hummer H1 Alpha Looks Ready for Anything With V8 New Bronco on Tow

Sometimes, one could easily hold a grudge against the pixel masters that inhabit imagination land. Seriously, when they come up with something as cool as this and you know it’s not real, can one forgive them?
Of course, yes, since they are in the habit of coming up with even more cool stuff after one has ogled enough at the current creation. But the project might have a tough time fading out of memory. And it’s not just because of the crimson and Big Bird-reminding attire, or the hulking appearance.
Nor is it because of the great powerplants (sometimes) hiding under the hood. It’s due to the sum of everything mentioned above – as these very cool criteria managed to bundle together in a single, imaginative scenario.
We’re not sure about the result, though, as we might have a case of an open ending here. After all, the rigs have been set up to a forest background. And Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the CGI expert behind the adry53customs account on social media, specifically mentions this setting brings “those good old childhood memories with off-road test drives.”
But the hulking SUV is towing a 2021 Bronco rig that’s been modified for beach cruising and surfing. Anyways, what we have here before our eyes is probably just wishful thinking. But, frankly, it’s not that hard to imagine that it could be possible for these rides to become real, if anyone has the budget for them.
The massive apparition towing a 2021 Bronco is a red Hummer H1 Alpha. And it doesn’t come with a hood to cover the goodies: a twin-turbocharged LSX swap. Better yet, it’s ready for any terrain, thanks to the Interco Tire Super Swamper Bogger tires.
Not to come second to the towing rig, the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door wears proud its Cyber Orange paintjob and also comes with an equally enticing host of modifications. Chief among them would be the massive 40-inch Nitto Tire Mud Grappler tires, which make the reinvented SUV become almost too wide for the platform. But there’s also a 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 swap and even a snorkel to make sure it will breathe well no matter what...
