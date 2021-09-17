Nismo-Inspired Widebody 2023 Nissan Z Feels Ready for a Virtual JDM Tuning Arena

It won’t take long before the Japanese automaker starts the first deliveries of 2023 Nissan Zs. And the aficionados might resort to JDM tuning arena battles to settle a 200/300-series conundrum.
With the Nissan Z car born way back in 1969, there are more than five decades of models to choose from. Of course, some fancy the 240/260/280 series over the 350/370 range and vice versa. But the Japanese carmaker is almost ready to spice everything up with something that should have been the initiator of the “400” age.
Instead, they opted for naming it simply as the 2023 Nissan Z, and they even kept the Z34 internal designation of the previous iteration. Although, most everybody else keeps referring to it as the 400Z to avoid potential confusion with the rest of the lineage – and because of the V6 engine power.
But whatever the moniker, one thing is for sure. Nissan’s 2023 Z faces an uphill battle to convince diehard fans of the previous generations that it’s a new way forward. As far as virtual artists are concerned, they were all quick to point out the diverse combinations that could be possible with the new Z once it starts deliveries.
Some even offer more than one takes, such as Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media, who just revisited his initial widebody project for something that looks a tiny bit CGI-cleaner and subtler. His original take was bright yellow, but that or the three-piece staggered Savini Wheels were not controversial. Instead, that would have been the racetrack-inspired humongous wing out back.
Anyways, the fresh JDM tuning-inspired 2023 Z now has a different crowd to attend to. It’s been repainted white and for added contrast, there’s also a Nismo-inspired forged carbon fiber engine hood. Widebody kits go naturally hand in hand with the bagged attitude, of course. Additionally, this time around, it rides on a set of VIP Modular deep-dish wheels, all for good measure.
Instead, they opted for naming it simply as the 2023 Nissan Z, and they even kept the Z34 internal designation of the previous iteration. Although, most everybody else keeps referring to it as the 400Z to avoid potential confusion with the rest of the lineage – and because of the V6 engine power.
But whatever the moniker, one thing is for sure. Nissan’s 2023 Z faces an uphill battle to convince diehard fans of the previous generations that it’s a new way forward. As far as virtual artists are concerned, they were all quick to point out the diverse combinations that could be possible with the new Z once it starts deliveries.
Some even offer more than one takes, such as Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media, who just revisited his initial widebody project for something that looks a tiny bit CGI-cleaner and subtler. His original take was bright yellow, but that or the three-piece staggered Savini Wheels were not controversial. Instead, that would have been the racetrack-inspired humongous wing out back.
Anyways, the fresh JDM tuning-inspired 2023 Z now has a different crowd to attend to. It’s been repainted white and for added contrast, there’s also a Nismo-inspired forged carbon fiber engine hood. Widebody kits go naturally hand in hand with the bagged attitude, of course. Additionally, this time around, it rides on a set of VIP Modular deep-dish wheels, all for good measure.