On-Board the Scarlet Lady, Richard Branson’s Cheeky Take on the Cruise Industry

4 VW ID.4 Claimed the Cheapest AWD EV in the U.S., One Still Has to Pay $43,675

2 Volkswagen ID.4 - Inspired Robot Gets Young Soccer Fans in the U.S. on the Field

1 Volkswagen Launches Car Subscription So You Can Drive an EV Without Buying It

All-Electric VW ID.4 Joins Tom Sachs and His Team of Sculptor-Astronauts for Space Exhibit

Volkswagen’s fully electric ID.4 crossover has been tasked with transporting sculptor Tom Sachs and a team of sculptor-astronauts during the fourth exhibition in Sach’s Space Program series. Space Program: Rare Earths is currently on display in Hamburg, Germany at Deichtorhallen, from now up until April 10, 2022. 6 photos



Featuring the artist’s signature “Sachs Research Laboratory” branding, as well as NASA branding, the small fleet of



“The street is where we find inspiration and there is no better way to capture that than in a Volkswagen,” said VW Group of America Chief Communications Officer, Cameron Batten. “We’re proud to feature the all-electric ID.4 as the official mobility partner for American artist Tom Sachs and his studio team’s latest Space Program, Rare Earths.”



Currently in production in Germany as well as China, the ID.4 is slated to begin assembly in the U.S. as well, at the carmaker’s Chattanooga plant in Tennessee.



Built on VW’s MEB electric vehicle architecture, the ID.4 is meant to bring the brand’s newfound EV expertise to the hyper-competitive compact crossover market, which happens to be the world’s largest market segment as far as the car industry is concerned.



As of right now, U.S. buyers can only purchase a single-motor variant with 201 hp (204 ps) and 228 lb-ft (309 Nm) of torque, but come Q4 of this year, a For this exhibit, Sachs and his team have transformed the venue’s Hall of Contemporary Art (and its 3,200+ square feet of gallery space) into an interactive landscape of original sculptures and bricolage work. The event kicked off with a 12-hour marathon activation, documenting a mission to 4-Vesta, the brightest asteroid visible from Earth.Featuring the artist’s signature “Sachs Research Laboratory” branding, as well as NASA branding, the small fleet of VW ID.4 crossovers will transport Sachs and his team throughout Hamburg to key exhibit-related events and tasks. Otherwise, you can see the EVs stationary just outside of Diechtorhallen.“The street is where we find inspiration and there is no better way to capture that than in a Volkswagen,” said VW Group of America Chief Communications Officer, Cameron Batten. “We’re proud to feature the all-electric ID.4 as the official mobility partner for American artist Tom Sachs and his studio team’s latest Space Program, Rare Earths.”Currently in production in Germany as well as China, the ID.4 is slated to begin assembly in the U.S. as well, at the carmaker’s Chattanooga plant in Tennessee.Built on VW’s MEB electric vehicle architecture, the ID.4 is meant to bring the brand’s newfoundexpertise to the hyper-competitive compact crossover market, which happens to be the world’s largest market segment as far as the car industry is concerned.As of right now, U.S. buyers can only purchase a single-motor variant with 201 hp (204 ps) and 228 lb-ft (309 Nm) of torque, but come Q4 of this year, a dual-motor AWD version (ID.4 GTX) will join the range, packing a total of 295 hp (299 ps) and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque.

load press release