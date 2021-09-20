680-Horsepower Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 Prototype Begins Public Testing

We live in a fast-changing world, so it was only a matter of time until Mercedes-AMG would jump on the all-electric bandwagon, despite the in-house Mercedes tuner being known almost exclusively for big and brawny V8s until not so long ago.
Affalterbach’s first dip in the EV sauce was with the extremely limited SLS AMG Electric Drive from 2012, which was supposed to reach a 100-units production yet only managed less than a tenth of that goal.
With four electric motors, a 60-kWh battery and 750 horsepower it was the most powerful production Mercedes until that time, a record recently surpassed by the EQS 53, which was unveiled just weeks ago at the 2021 IAA in Munich.
The AMG-ified EQS 53 can deliver even more oomph than the SLS AMG Electric Dive, with up to 761 PS (751 HP) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque being sent to all four wheels thanks to a couple of AMG-tuned electric motors, one for each axle.
There rumors that the ‘53’ nameplate is only the beginning, with much more power to be had by future ‘63’ models that may go back to the quad-motor route of the SLS.
Until that time arrives, the recently unveiled Mercedes EQE is also getting and AMG 53 version, and a pre-production of the model was recently spotted on its first public outing.
Despite wearing a ton of camouflage, the fact that it’s an AMG is made evident by the size of the brake rotors and the increased size of the trunk lid spoiler, both details looking identical to those found on its bigger brother, the EQS 53.
While it uses a shortened version of the EVA2 platform, just like the EQS, the EQE 53 is expected to feature a slightly different powertrain and battery arrangement.
In other words, only the smaller battery option should be available, with a usable content of 90.5 kWh, while the two motors will provide less maximum power.
How much, you ask? Well, Mercedes-AMG has already let it slip that “performance variants with around 500 kW are being planned,” and that translates to 680 PS (670 HP).
Coincidentally, while the EQS 53’s maximum output is identical to that achieved by the Porsche Taycan in Turbo S guise, the EQE 53 will apparently deliver exactly the same output as the non-S Taycan Turbo.
