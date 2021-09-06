Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic Is Only a Taste, 1,000+ Horsepower Quad-Motor Version Inbound

2 Live Pics: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Can't Hide Its Power Even When Still

The project is still under wraps so far and no public prototype testing has been sighted yet, mainly because the feasibility of such a beastly sedan is still being worked, as not even the non-AMG EQS has started selling in huge numbers for the time being. Jaws began to drop when the output of the EQS 53 4Matic was announced, with up to 761 PS (751) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque being sent to all four wheels thanks to a couple of-tuned electric motors, one for each axle.Incidentally, those horsepower numbers are not similar but actually identical to what the Porsche Taycan in Turbo S guise can achieve in Launch Control mode.That said, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic weighs in at 2,655 kg (5,853 lbs), while the Taycan Turbo S is almost 300 kg (661 lbs) lighter, meaning that the new electric AMG can go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, over half a second slower than the other electric super sedan from Stuttgart.Was this project a rushed job by AMG, you ask? Not exactly, because the EQS 53 4Matic is not only the first of many other upcoming electric sports sedans from AMG, but is actually a base version of the Mercedes-AMG EQS lineup.The first hint is in the ‘53’ part of the name, but inside sources in Mercedes have shared that a Mercedes-AMG EQS 63 4Matic is on the way later on as well.With that in mind, it’s not just Porsche fans who should tremble, but Tesla Model S plaid aficionados as well.Unlike the Tesla, which opted to fit the rear axle with two motors for the Plaid, the EQS 63 project is currently being pitched internally to use a quad-motor setup.A similar but much less powerful setup will be used on the production version of the Concept EQG off-roader , and the main reason for it is not necessarily power but a true all-wheel vectoring system.As even Mercedes itself seems to have forgotten, the EQS 63 will not be the first quad-motor electric AMG, as Affalterbach engineers already have some experience with such a powertrain from the SLS AMG Electric Drive sold in limited numbers a few years back.While the 107.8li-ion battery might not get an update, the kerb weight of the car will definitely increase even more, but so will performance, both in a straight line and in the twisties.A combined output of over 1,000 horsepower is more than achievable, and the lack of a transmission will not limit the 1,500+ Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque either.The project is still under wraps so far and no public prototype testing has been sighted yet, mainly because the feasibility of such a beastly sedan is still being worked, as not even the non-AMG EQS has started selling in huge numbers for the time being.