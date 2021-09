Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic Is Only a Taste, 1,000+ Horsepower Quad-Motor Version Inbound

HP

Jaws began to drop when the output of the EQS 53 4Matic was announced, with up to 761 PS (751) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque being sent to all four wheels thanks to a couple of-tuned electric motors, one for each axle.Incidentally, those horsepower numbers are not similar but actually identical to what the Porsche Taycan in Turbo S guise can achieve in Launch Control mode.That said, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic weighs in at 2,655 kg (5,853 lbs), while the Taycan Turbo S is almost 300 kg (661 lbs) lighter, meaning that the new electric AMG can go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, over half a second slower than the other electric super sedan from Stuttgart.Was this project a rushed job by AMG, you ask? Not exactly, because the EQS 53 4Matic is not only the first of many other upcoming electric sports sedans from AMG, but is actually a base version of the Mercedes-AMG EQS lineup.The first hint is in the ‘53’ part of the name, but inside sources in Mercedes have shared that a Mercedes-AMG EQS 63 4Matic is on the way later on as well.With that in mind, it’s not just Porsche fans who should tremble, but Tesla Model S plaid aficionados as well.Unlike the Tesla, which opted to fit the rear axle with two motors for the Plaid, the EQS 63 project is currently being pitched internally to use a quad-motor setup.A similar but much less powerful setup will be used on the production version of the Concept EQG off-roader , and the main reason for it is not necessarily power but a true all-wheel vectoring system.As even Mercedes itself seems to have forgotten, the EQS 63 will not be the first quad-motor electric AMG, as Affalterbach engineers already have some experience with such a powertrain from the SLS AMG Electric Drive sold in limited numbers a few years back.While the 107.8li-ion battery might not get an update, the kerb weight of the car will definitely increase even more, but so will performance, both in a straight line and in the twisties.A combined output of over 1,000 horsepower is more than achievable, and the lack of a transmission will not limit the 1,500+ Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque either.The project is still under wraps so far and no public prototype testing has been sighted yet, mainly because the feasibility of such a beastly sedan is still being worked, as not even the non-AMG EQS has started selling in huge numbers for the time being.