2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Revealed, 53 4Matic+ Develops 751 HP With Optional Package

It’s finally here, and this car marks a paradigm shift for the AMG division. The EQS 53 4Matic+ puts a zero-emission twist on the Affalterbach-based performance arm, which is going to transition to electric-only propulsion in a few short years along with non-AMG vehicles from Mercedes-Benz.
Let’s kick off with the most important specifications. Right off the bat, Mercedes-AMG quotes 484 kW (658 PS or 649 HP) and 950 Nm (701 pound-feet) of torque. Those figures are not enough to fend off the Tesla Model S Plaid, and the EQS isn’t up to snuff with the AMG Dynamic Plus package either. In Race Start Mode and with overboost activated, this option unlocks up to 560 kW (761 PS or 751 HP) and 1,020 Nm (752 pound-feet).
Considering that 63 is better than 53, there is more to extract from the EQS. Mercedes-AMG didn’t mention a single word about the more potent version, which is understandable because Daimler AG is currently focused on expanding the lineup of all-electric models to the detriment of Tesla-beating performance figures. Speaking of which, Mercedes-AMG claims that 3.4 seconds is how much the 53 needs from zero to 100 kph (62 mph).
4Matic+ stands for the dual-motor configuration, and rear-axle steering with a maximum angle of 9 degrees also needs to be highlighted. Capable of 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour) when optioned with the AMG Dynamic Plus package, the whisper-quiet performance sedan features a 400-volt battery with a usable capacity of 107.8 kWh. The driving range under the worldwide harmonized light-duty vehicles test procedure is estimated between 526 and 580 kilometers (327 and 360 miles), and the curb weight for the European specification is listed at 2,655 kilograms (5,853 pounds).
As opposed to AMGs with one-man-handcrafted combustion engines, the EQS 53 4Matic+ is manufactured at Factory 56 in Sindelfingen. And obviously, the Panamericana-mimicking front grille is closed for better aerodynamics.
