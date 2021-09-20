2022 Toyota Tundra Comes With i-Force Max, Has 437 HP and 12k-Pound Towing Oomph

There were countless teasers. And the not-so-flattering reveal that 2018 to 2021 Tundras are now being recalled over an electrical problem. But Toyota is ready to start a new chapter. The third in the pickup truck’s life.
Although one would think the Tundra nameplate has been around for longer, Toyota only introduced it at the turn of the millennium. The dated atmosphere was probably due to the long-running second generation, which has been around since the 2007 model year. Now it’s time for the third iteration.
Teased on more accounts that we can remember, the Tundra is (officially) finally here. And it comes complete with a Land Cruiser J300-style novelty: there are no more V8 powertrain options to discuss. Instead, the 2022 Tundra features a standard i-Force 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 as the base option with 389 hp and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm).
The significant departure from the previous iteration continues with the flagship V6 offering, a “bell-housing motor system” nicknamed i-Force Max, which delivers a combined output of 437 horsepower and a 538 lb-ft rating. Which, by all accounts, should be enough to challenge both the likes of Ford’s 2021 F-150 PowerBoost (430 hp), the 2022 F-150 Raptor (450 hp), and the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 (V8, 420 hp), among others.
Before everyone starts thinking about interesting ways to pit all four against each other, Toyota is also keen to point out the 2022 Tundra remains a capable workhorse. There are a couple of four-door-only configurations or different bed lengths from 5.5- to 6.5- and up to 8.1-feet in length (167.6/198/247 cm). But we’ll just have to wait a little while longer until the Tundra goes on sale later this year to find out how much each of them costs.
As for the rest of the highlights, we could easily point out a few. So, we are dealing with a pickup truck that’s capable of towing up to 12k pounds (5,443 kg) and with a top payload capacity rating of 1,940 lbs. (880 kg). More so, the design is of the “bold” variety, so it won’t have an issue standing out in a crowd.
The interior is also brand new, bringing many creature comforts. Such as the all-new Audio Multimedia system with up to 14-inch touchscreen, as well as a 12.3-inch Instrumentation Panel display. Additionally, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 active safety bundle is offered standard on all trims.
Teased on more accounts that we can remember, the Tundra is (officially) finally here. And it comes complete with a Land Cruiser J300-style novelty: there are no more V8 powertrain options to discuss. Instead, the 2022 Tundra features a standard i-Force 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 as the base option with 389 hp and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm).
The significant departure from the previous iteration continues with the flagship V6 offering, a “bell-housing motor system” nicknamed i-Force Max, which delivers a combined output of 437 horsepower and a 538 lb-ft rating. Which, by all accounts, should be enough to challenge both the likes of Ford’s 2021 F-150 PowerBoost (430 hp), the 2022 F-150 Raptor (450 hp), and the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 (V8, 420 hp), among others.
Before everyone starts thinking about interesting ways to pit all four against each other, Toyota is also keen to point out the 2022 Tundra remains a capable workhorse. There are a couple of four-door-only configurations or different bed lengths from 5.5- to 6.5- and up to 8.1-feet in length (167.6/198/247 cm). But we’ll just have to wait a little while longer until the Tundra goes on sale later this year to find out how much each of them costs.
As for the rest of the highlights, we could easily point out a few. So, we are dealing with a pickup truck that’s capable of towing up to 12k pounds (5,443 kg) and with a top payload capacity rating of 1,940 lbs. (880 kg). More so, the design is of the “bold” variety, so it won’t have an issue standing out in a crowd.
The interior is also brand new, bringing many creature comforts. Such as the all-new Audio Multimedia system with up to 14-inch touchscreen, as well as a 12.3-inch Instrumentation Panel display. Additionally, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 active safety bundle is offered standard on all trims.