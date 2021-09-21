4 BMW X5 M SAVs Are $123K Apart, Drag Race to Show Money Doesn't Buy You Happiness

More on this:

Hitting 174 MPH in an Old BMW X5 M Is a Walk in the Park, Even on Public Roads

A high-riding Bimmer with the full-blown M badges isn’t unheard of these days, but it was truly a revolutionary vehicle when it first came out, between 2009 and 2014. The E70 generation of the X5, together with the first X6, were the first all-wheel drive models to bear the BMW M designation. 7 photos



Power was supplied by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, which worked in concert with a six-speed automatic transmission and the brand’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. It produced 547 hp (555 ps / 408 kW ) at 6,000 rpm and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque at 5,650 rpm, or just 69 hp (70 ps / 51 kW) and 52 lb-ft (70 Nm) shy of the



Now, you have probably already spotted a discrepancy between the official top speed of the super crossover and the one achieved by this particular example that was set loose on a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn. And there is no typo here, because this one actually hit 174 mph (280 kph), on two separate occasions, as indicated by the speedometer.



So, what’s the catch? Well, if you haven’t figured it out yet,



Ticking the right boxes in terms of styling, comfort, and insane speed, the original BMW X5 M remains a sought-after ride even in today’s market. It is still highly competitive, with 4.7 seconds needed to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill, and a 155 mph (250 kph) electronically limited top speed.Power was supplied by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, which worked in concert with a six-speed automatic transmission and the brand’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. It produced 547 hp (555 ps / 408) at 6,000 rpm and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque at 5,650 rpm, or just 69 hp (70 ps / 51 kW) and 52 lb-ft (70 Nm) shy of the modern X5 M Competition Now, you have probably already spotted a discrepancy between the official top speed of the super crossover and the one achieved by this particular example that was set loose on a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn. And there is no typo here, because this one actually hit 174 mph (280 kph), on two separate occasions, as indicated by the speedometer.So, what’s the catch? Well, if you haven’t figured it out yet, it has been tuned , with the video claiming that it now boasts a total of 635 horsepower and 634 pound-feet (860 Nm). The 0-62 mph is said to take 4.3 seconds. By comparison, the new X5 M can do it in 3.8 seconds in the Competition variant, so you are looking at a very fast vehicle indeed.