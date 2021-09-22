VW ID.3 Battery Pack Analysis Shows How Peculiar Electric Cars Can Be

A recent Battery Life video caused some controversy after Christian Stadler stated his VW ID.3 may have lost around 9% of battery capacity in only one year and 22,644 kilometers (14,070 miles) of use. The Youtuber made a follow-up video to discuss how accurate his measurements were, and what the video presented allows us to discuss the peculiarities of owning an electric car.

kWh he had one year ago, when he just picked up Walter (his Volkswagen ID.3), the Youtuber now has 57.7 kWh in his EV . After disclosing these numbers, he mentioned that he had abused his ID.3 by charging it too often to 100% with fast chargers.



People who are not familiar with EVs may think that this is absurd, but it is actually a recommendation from multiple manufacturers that use battery packs with ternary cells for their EVs. The NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) or NCA (nickel cobalt aluminum) cells are known not to like to be charged to their full capacity. That would speed up range loss. Fast charging also harms battery packs in the long run.



Another sort of lithium-ion chemistry prefers to be charged to 100%: LFP (lithium iron phosphate). These cells are currently being used in more affordable versions of EVs because they are cheaper and also more robust. Their downside is that they are heavier due to presenting a lower energy density.



If Stadler’s ID.3 had LFP cells, charging it to 100% all the time would not be a problem for the battery pack longevity. He would probably measure a much smaller battery capacity loss than he did with the ternary cells his car uses.



That shows how careful anyone willing to buy an EV has to be nowadays. Just for getting started, they have to bear in mind the range, where they will use their cars, and the sort of batteries the vehicles use. Having an eye on cell suppliers with a good record of manufacturing reliability may also prevent unpleasant surprises with recalls.



You may think that an EV with a relatively low range will suit you well: a Mazda MX-30, for example. However, it uses ternary batteries, which means you should not charge it to 100% too often if you want the battery pack to last. That will restrict an already limited range.



If you live in an area with a severe winter, the low temperatures will also penalize how far the EV can travel. Having to slowly charge it to a maximum of 90% may make the EV impractical for your needs. To make matters worse, car sellers may not know all these details when you are purchasing a new vehicle. Therefore, you would better have them in mind yourself.



In the future, solid-state batteries may beat ternary cells in energy density, mass, and even price.



When they reach the market, they may make all current cell chemistries obsolete. Who will want to buy a used car with an outdated battery pack? They may depreciate as much as vehicles with combustion engines when EVs become mainstream. That’s the risk early adopters face: getting stuck with outdated products as soon as better technology emerges.



Waiting for it to happen may not be a choice. Automakers are getting sued for climate change – as absurd as that sounds if you get the whole picture – and there’s a need to decarbonize the economy. Selling current battery chemistries will probably fund the discovery and implementation of better solutions. That’s the sacrifice early adopters are willing to make on our behalf, aware of it or not.



In his first video, Stadler came to the conclusion that he had lost 9% of charging capacity. Instead of the 63.48he had one year ago, when he just picked up Walter (his Volkswagen ID.3), the Youtuber now has 57.7 kWh in his. After disclosing these numbers, he mentioned that he had abused his ID.3 by charging it too often to 100% with fast chargers.People who are not familiar with EVs may think that this is absurd, but it is actually a recommendation from multiple manufacturers that use battery packs with ternary cells for their EVs. The NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) or NCA (nickel cobalt aluminum) cells are known not to like to be charged to their full capacity. That would speed up range loss. Fast charging also harms battery packs in the long run.Another sort of lithium-ion chemistry prefers to be charged to 100%: LFP (lithium iron phosphate). These cells are currently being used in more affordable versions of EVs because they are cheaper and also more robust. Their downside is that they are heavier due to presenting a lower energy density.If Stadler’s ID.3 had LFP cells, charging it to 100% all the time would not be a problem for the battery pack longevity. He would probably measure a much smaller battery capacity loss than he did with the ternary cells his car uses.That shows how careful anyone willing to buy an EV has to be nowadays. Just for getting started, they have to bear in mind the range, where they will use their cars, and the sort of batteries the vehicles use. Having an eye on cell suppliers with a good record of manufacturing reliability may also prevent unpleasant surprises with recalls.You may think that an EV with a relatively low range will suit you well: a Mazda MX-30, for example. However, it uses ternary batteries, which means you should not charge it to 100% too often if you want the battery pack to last. That will restrict an already limited range.If you live in an area with a severe winter, the low temperatures will also penalize how far the EV can travel. Having to slowly charge it to a maximum of 90% may make the EV impractical for your needs. To make matters worse, car sellers may not know all these details when you are purchasing a new vehicle. Therefore, you would better have them in mind yourself.In the future, solid-state batteries may beat ternary cells in energy density, mass, and even price. QuantumScape already said that its solid-state lithium metal platform could use any sort of cathode, ternary, LFP , or otherwise. The company said we will see that by 2024.When they reach the market, they may make all current cell chemistries obsolete. Who will want to buy a used car with an outdated battery pack? They may depreciate as much as vehicles with combustion engines when EVs become mainstream. That’s the risk early adopters face: getting stuck with outdated products as soon as better technology emerges.Waiting for it to happen may not be a choice. Automakers are getting sued for climate change – as absurd as that sounds if you get the whole picture – and there’s a need to decarbonize the economy. Selling current battery chemistries will probably fund the discovery and implementation of better solutions. That’s the sacrifice early adopters are willing to make on our behalf, aware of it or not.