QuantumScape Promises a Better LFP Cell and Clarifies Its SSB Technology

We have written more than once about solid-state batteries. Their promise of offering a more energy-dense, lighter, and safer lithium-ion cell puts them in the limelight of the EV future. QuantumScape is one of the leading companies when it comes to that technology, but the company decided to clarify something. The battery tech startup said it is not developing a solid-state battery: it will present a solid-state lithium-metal platform for all cells. In that sense, it can make any lithium-ion battery improve. QuantumScape even promised to make LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells better.
In its latest blog entry, QuantumScape said that LFP batteries have many advantages compared to NMC or NCA cells. They are significantly cheaper, more reliable, safer, and offer packing benefits that can increase energy density, such as CTP (cell-to-pack). On the other hand, they have a low energy density and, consequently, they are heavier, which also affects energy efficiency. In other words, heavier EVs have lower ranges.
According to QuantumScape, its solid-state lithium-metal platform is cathode-agnostic, and it also eliminates the need for an anode. If it is matched with the iron and phosphorus cathode in LFP cells, it can make them lighter and increase their energy density by a wide margin.
The company said that its platform could make them reach an energy density between 600 Wh/l and 700 Wh/l, which is equivalent to 250 Wh/kg. This is what the best ternary cells currently used in EV battery packs can offer. If these cells were used in a 50 kWh battery pack, the QuantumScape solution could shave off 100 pounds (45 kilograms) from it.
There’s another thing to celebrate if the battery tech company can deliver what it is promising. Although LFP cells are much cheaper than ternary batteries, the anodes they currently use have graphite or graphite and silicon. Producing these anodes is not cheap. QuantumScape’s solid-state lithium-metal platform eliminates the anode: it is the lithium that plays this role. That could reduce LFP cell prices even more.
Those are very bold promises. If they are as feasible as QuantumScape makes them seem, that can be a revolution. As its leading automotive partner, Volkswagen would be the first company to benefit from it. The fact that QuantumScape has already said its technology will not be restricted to the German automaker is probably a relief for all other car manufacturers.
