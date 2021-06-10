1964 Plymouth Fury Barn Find Flaunts Mysterious Engine with 16,000 Miles

The 2022 Ford Maverick's Flexbed Is an Innovative DIY Cargo Box

If you’re looking for a solid Plymouth Fury that can easily serve as a daily driver with only minor fixes, the one that we have here certainly sounds like it’s up for the job. 18 photos



Let’s start with the essential information.



Despite being advertised as a “1964 Plymouth Fury Sport,” the VIN code suggests this isn’t the Sport trim but the standard Fury version. That’s not necessarily a problem, though the



But what’s setting this model aside from the rest of the crowd is its mileage, as the odometer indicates just a little over 16,000 miles (25,750 km). And the low mileage certainly makes sense, as the seller says the car has spent most of its time in a barn in Texas.



On the other hand, the engine putting the wheels in motion is said to be a 400ci (6.6-liter) V8 unit with aluminum cylinder heads, and thanks to a 727 transmission, the powertrain promises “a turbo feeling,” as the seller themselves puts it.



But there’s just one problem. The engine isn’t original, as the 1964 Fury wasn’t available with a 400 V8. The engine choices for model year 1964 included the 225ci (3.7-liter) straight-six and several V8s ranging in between 318ci (5.2-liter) and 426ci (7.0-liter). No 400 though, so the odometer might actually indicate the mileage of the new engine installed under the hood.



Other than that, the Fury looks solid, with just a little rust here and there, but the trunk doesn’t seem to require any patching. The interior also appears to be in a good shape too.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.