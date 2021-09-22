Wide-Fender Shelby Ford Bronco Riding on 43s Might Be Way Cooler Than 2022 Raptor

Just a few hours ago, Ford CEO Jim Farley nailed a humorous description to kick start the final stretch of the 2022 Bronco Raptor teasing campaign. But no offense to Blue Oval designers, they might have little arguments against the monsters of imagination land.
For years, the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco has been the favorite gossip subject of both aficionados and critics. This is all due to the successful rebirth of the legendary SUV nameplate. And also owed to the main fails of the FoMoCo teams. But when it comes to virtual artists, they surely know how to extract just the (positive) essence.
Let’s take Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master behind the adry53customs account on social media, for example. He probably doesn’t care about the delayed first deliveries, the MIC hardtop debacle (among many others), or the fact that we’ve just been video-teased with the upcoming 2022 arrival of the high-performance Bronco Raptor.
Although, one could say that he marvelously timed the introduction of his equally long-in-the-making virtual project. As for his own two cents on the high-performance Bronco matter, he imagined a Shelby take on the subject. It’s not clear if the CGI expert is referring to Ford’s department or the Shelby American Inc. aftermarket company. Also, it doesn’t really matter for us – both would probably nail it just as cool.
This imaginative experiment, on the other hand, sees the Velocity Blue Shelby Bronco ready to settle a few disputes. One would be around the (in)famous plastic fenders – the artist just blew them up to epic proportions. Another has to do with the IFS (independent front suspension), which is kept here – but the SUV was lifted to the Moon and also placed on huge 43-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Pro XS tires.
Overall, it’s a great “trophy truck/crawler” atmosphere, but there’s just one aspect that is nagging us. Unfortunately, there’s no word about what could be hiding under the air scoop-equipped hood. Hopefully, it would be something that rhymes with the supercharged all-new 2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake and its 775-hp “most powerful street truck ever” calling.
