2022 Toyota Tundra Becomes a Color-Changing Ford F-150 Raptor Clone Warrior

It hasn’t been long since Toyota officially introduced the third-generation 2022 Tundra pickup truck. The novelties were abundant, and so was the public’s interest in this remastered Chevy/Ford/Ram competitor.
While the full-size pickup truck has been around since May 1999, the Detroit Three probably didn’t see it as a potentially destructive contender on too many occasions. But, as far as we are concerned, it would be wise for the Blue Oval, GM, and Stellantis honchos to start thinking more seriously about the i-Force Max fighter.
Sure, the 2022 Tundra just made its public debut at Motor Bella 2021, an outdoor event created by the former NAIAS organizers. So, it’s going to be a while before the Japanese truck confirms the woes by way of threatening sales. But here’s the catch. Virtual artists already see it as a very hot commodity, and they’ve started envisioning even cooler takes on the subject.
Some have decided to do something about the allegedly overdone styling. Others are more practical and immediately derived the Tundra into a proper full-size SUV to unofficially prepare the red carpet for the upcoming Sequoia. Now, Oscar Vargas, the pixel master behind the wb.artist20 account on social media, has taken a direct interest in a possible off-road war.
The usual truck suspect, as always, is none other than Ford’s F-150 Raptor. So, the virtual artist digitally beefed up the off-road credentials of the 2022 Tundra pickup even beyond the TRD Pro. Taking a page out of the Blue Oval manual for dune-bashing trucks, this Tundra sports a lot of plastic cladding up front, as well as hunky “T O Y O T A” letters on the grille. And it’s also a chameleon, with a few color options thrown in for good measure.
All the other Raptor-defining features are also there, from the molded fog light surrounds to the beefy ventilated hood or impressive wheel arches. Interestingly, there’s probably no need to imagine an engine swap. After all, the stock i-Force Max hybrid twin-turbo V6 engine is already capable of 437 horsepower – which is almost as much as the 2022 F-150 Raptor has on offer.
