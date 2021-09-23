Modern Chevy Blazer Finally Gets on the Right Off-Road Path, Meets 2021 Bronco

Back in the glory days of the 1969 to 1995 Chevy K5 Blazer, a classic Bronco was enough to get into a full-size, rugged SUV battle. Now that Blue Oval’s sixth generation is (finally) here, GM doesn’t have a measurable response.
Let’s be frank, if one asks a few diehard Chevrolet fans what they want between a reinvention of the K5 and the current Blazer crossover (which is more like an Edge rival), probably nine out of ten would have a very direct answer. One that involves the K5, of course.
Well, that doesn’t matter for General Motors head honchos, as they are looking squarely into the GMC Hummer EV-driven sustainable future. They’re probably afraid to look back due to the Bolt EV fires... Anyway, we digress. But if we are to dream, then here’s a little bit of cool wishful thinking.
Pixel master Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist behind the adry53customs account on social media, knows very well the 2019-onwards Chevrolet Blazer is no match for the 2021 Bronco. But he still decides to do something CGI about it and retcon the fact that GM missed the chance for a modern Blazer-Bronco-Wrangler war. With a little help from his design skills and a huge amount of aftermarket “steroids,” the Blazer now looks more than up to the task.
The Chevy also got a virtual heavy-duty 4x4 system, wider fenders, a neat suspension lift kit that will make way for the fitment of 35-inch Interco Super Swamper tires, as well as front and rear bumper deletes. The off-road goodies do not end there, as the Blazer gets added protection to survive in various conditions, from rock crawling to far-away overlanding expeditions.
And, probably just to put things into the proper context, the crimson Chevy also hooks up for some potential off-roading fun with the artist’s previous concept. Which is, of course, a thoroughly modified wide-fender Velocity Blue 2021 Ford Bronco!
