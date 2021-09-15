502CI Big Block GMC Jimmy K5 Cali Cruiser Is Clearly Not an Average Chevy Blazer

Perhaps, one day, General Motors will properly bring back the Chevy K5 Blazer/GMC Jimmy to compete with the likes of Ford's Bronco. After all, they're doing the 2022 Hummer EV revival, right? Until then...



People are taking matters into their own hands, with a very personal twist. Let’s take Shawn Davis’ newest guest for the latest episode from the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube. He brought along with him a 1972 GMC Jimmy K5 (the alternate personality of the Chevrolet K5 Blazer) that was done at Sun Valley, California-based SMP-Fabworks. It was initially built for a client, but the creator called dibs on the ride when it was time to sell it.Now that it’s in his possession, we can find out all about the cool changes. Although it’s certainly a looker, we start by discovering what lurks under the lifted hood. It’s a 502ci big-block V8 that’s still carbureted and mated to a Turbo 400 transmission. The caged Viper Grayis not built for off-roading, even though it features a Dana 60 front, a custom one-off suspension with 2.5 Fox shocks all around, and also an eight-inch (20.3 cm) lift kit.Instead, the builder wanted “more of a Hot Rod look and feel” rather than a Baja-style Pre-Runner – even though it’s equipped with 37-inch BFGoodrich Baja T/A tires! So, it’s one to stir up the pot with a little bit of controversy, especially after finding out that it has absolutely no windows, no hardtop and the fast-looking roll cage doesn’t protect the back-seat occupants in case of a roll.But it’s clear the focus is on beach cruising above all else, as the Jimmy K5 is “all Linex (inside), there are no carpets, no floor mats, you can wash out the inside.” Speaking of the cockpit, it has the bare necessities – a digital instrument cluster and bucket seats with no headrests... though you do get powered steps as creature comforts.As for the ride and drive (with no customary burnout this time), it starts from the five-minute mark after making a little bit of fun about Shawn’s “hair.” And it touches on truly diverse topics – from the cool big-block sound to the airy cruise or the Hollywood-girl attraction for jumping in the back seat for a quick ride...