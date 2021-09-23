5 Slammed, Murdered-Out Chevy Nova SS Has Just a Hint of Red and Bit More Purple

2023 Chevy Montana Blatantly Mixes Maverick Cues With Blazer and Silverado DNA

We have known since back in 2018 that General Motors wanted a piece of the modern compact pickup truck market. Unfortunately, the 2023 Chevy Nova Montana unibody model will remain a forbidden fruit for U.S. fans. 7 photos



The dark silhouette didn’t hide the modern Chevy Blazer design inspiration, so it was only natural that virtual artists would jump at the chance of trying to produce an unofficial full interpretation. Brazilian pixel master Kleber Silva, the CGI expert behind the kdesignag account on social media, was chief among them. After initially taking some Blazer and Rivian R1T cues for his Nova Montana styling, he’s now back with another version.



This time around he’s blatantly copying a model that would have been its direct competitor if General Motors decided to enter the U.S. battle of



Oddly enough, although the



All in all, it’s not a bad effort, as the





View this post on Instagram A post shared by KDesign AG - (@kdesignag)