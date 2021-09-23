5 Meet the All-New Maserati Grecale SUV in First-Ever Official Images

3 2022 Maserati Grecale SUV Teased Again, Looks Similar to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio

More on this:

2022 Maserati Grecale Gearing Up for Debut As Brand’s Most Affordable Crossover

Like its rivals from other companies, Maserati is also chasing after the booming crossover segments. They launched their first high-rider, the Levante , in 2016, and five years later, they are preparing for the introduction of the second model. 12 photos



Scooped on the streets of Turin, Italy, this prototype minded its own business as it got caught on camera by our spy photographer. There is nothing new to report on in the styling department, as it looks pretty much like the rest of the models that were seen testing these past few months.



However, it does sport beefy brakes with drilled rotors and red calipers, and large tailpipes, so we might be looking at the upcoming



As Maserati is dropping the Ferrari-sourced V8, don’t look for an eight-pot. Further down the range we might see four-cylinder units too, likely with mild-hybrid tech, and even a fully electric model expected to be very fast. Official details surrounding the engine lineup will be announced in due course.



The Named the Grecale, after a Mediterranean wind, it will officially premiere on November 16 , the Trident brand has recently confirmed. That’s almost two months from now, so there is still enough time for some more fine tuning and likely teasing.Scooped on the streets of Turin, Italy, this prototype minded its own business as it got caught on camera by our spy photographer. There is nothing new to report on in the styling department, as it looks pretty much like the rest of the models that were seen testing these past few months.However, it does sport beefy brakes with drilled rotors and red calipers, and large tailpipes, so we might be looking at the upcoming Trofeo variant . Rumor has it that it will use a six-banger derived from the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 of the Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio lineup. This sounds even more plausible when recalling that the Grecale will be based on the Giorgio platform, shared with the Giulia and Stelvio.As Maserati is dropping the Ferrari-sourced V8, don’t look for an eight-pot. Further down the range we might see four-cylinder units too, likely with mild-hybrid tech, and even a fully electric model expected to be very fast. Official details surrounding the engine lineup will be announced in due course.The Grecale’s biggest rivals will be the Porsche Macan and Jaguar E-Pace, but it will also compete against its cousin, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The BMW X3, Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and other premium compact crossovers will also be in its sights as soon as it enters production, probably at the Cassino factory, in a few months.