GM Says LGES Is Now Producing Defect-Free Battery Modules for Bolt EV and EUV

Either LGES is a fast learner, or General Motors is a good teacher. Only a week ago, GM said that its engineers had the mission to “clean up the manufacturing process” LGES adopted for batteries. It would be done by implementing “GM quality metrics.” The automaker now disclosed that the Korean supplier is making batteries for the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV again. GM expects them to reach dealerships by mid-October. That means replacing the defective battery modules will begin by that time.

