Restored 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Cheyenne Looks Ready for Any Outdoor Adventure

Currently showing 69,898 miles (112,490 kilometers) on the analog odometer, the utility vehicle takes its mojo from a fuel-injected 350 small-block V8 sourced from a 1990 model. Alas, true mileage is unknown even though the engine bay is squeaky clean down to the very last nut and bolt.The 5.7-liter motor is good for 210 horsepower and 300 pound-feet (407 Nm) of torque from the factory, but it’s not stock. According to the seller, replacement components include the black-painted air cleaner, throttle body, spark plugs, wires, radiator, hoses, battery, cables, water pump, and oil pan. The rear main seal was changed as well for extra peace of mind, along with the gaskets for the valve covers, timing cover, and oil pan.Based on the service parts identification label, the K5 Blazer was optioned with Rally wheels and an AM push-button radio. Now riding on 15-inch steel wheels with polished trim rings, the classy off-roader is rocking an aftermarket stereo and speakers, new air vents, and updated air conditioning parts sourced from an unnamed 1987 Chevrolet. The only thing that doesn’t work is cruise control, which is understandable for anthis old.Offered with a clean title in the seller’s name, service records, and parts receipts, the truck-based utility vehicle is rolling on BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO tires as well as replacement shocks and front leaf springs. The exhaust system, power steering, and steering stabilizer are new as well, and the seller has serviced both diffs to ensure the K5 Blazer’s roadworthiness.With seven days of bidding left, the SUV currently sits at $30,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.