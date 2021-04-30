Full-Size Chevy Blazer Convertible Rendering Looks Like a Fun Silverado

1 Full-Size Chevrolet Blazer "Modern K5" Is Out for Ford Bronco Blood

By now, we've all seen the all-new Ford Bronco . It looks pretty cool and is way more special than Chevy's multitude of crossovers and SUVs. But what if GM decided to get back on the horse, skipped the Jeep Wrangler segment, and just gave us something big, a full-size Chevy Blazer. 3 photos



So basically, we're saying it would be cool if GM would take the Silverado and make it into an old-fashioned full-size convertible SUV . Digital artist Oscar Vargas may have gone a little too far with his bodywork removal, but it's the kind of rendering that reminds you we're missing out on some fun.



At the end of the day, both the Bronco and the Blazer started off as recreational vehicles. After the war, Americans needed to spend their money on weekend thrills. In addition to fishing or hunting, buyers were beginning to see off-road driving as a stand-alone recreational activity.



This rendering is basically a modern Silverado with only two doors, a tiny bed, and the mother of all suspension lifts. While it's probably smaller than your average pickup, the fictional Blazer would probably dwarf the Bronco.



But that's always been the Blazer way. The off-roader market caught Detroit by surprise in the 1960s, and Chevy didn't have time to engineer its own Jeep. So the first Blazer was adapted from the iconic C/K truck of that era.



In many ways, these off-roaders are a way of showing you're crazier than your neighbor, that you've got more money to spend on 35-inch tires. So the Ford vs. Chevy vs. Dodge rivalry is bound to deteriorate into a battle to see who can make the most powerful and wildest rig. What could go wrong? Well, let's not forget the pocket-sized



