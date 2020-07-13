2021 Chevy Blazer Z71 and Durango Hellcat Emerge As 2-Door SUV Renderings

The snowflakes of today will never know the hardships of having to get in the back of an SUV through the front door. We don't either, but that's the nicest way we could think of to start a conversation about the iconic SUVs of old.
America is getting ready to fall back in love with the Ford Bronco, which has kept a lot of that rugged, simplistic appeal of the original. But where Ford used truck-like axles on its 4x4, Chevy's Blazer reboot somehow ended up looking like a crossover.
As we've said in the past few weeks, Chevy Blazer sales suggest lots of people really wanted a crossover with a V6 engine and a front end that looks like a Camaro. But what if going back to the 1980s would have been the better move? What if we actually needed a 2-door big boy.
One rendering specialist, wb.artist20, seems to think so. And he's created a modern Blazer out of a Silverado Z71. It has undeniable appeal as an off-roader with good suspension travel and a nice small-block V8. No V6 for this contemporary K5!
So why not make a Silverado with a bigger cabin on top? Well, there's obviously overlap with the Suburban, but beyond that, a 2-door SUV would suffer from the same problems as the modern work truck.
America's buying habits have changed, and the 4x4 truck or SUV is expected to offer luxury, safety, and convenience features. $50,000 really isn't that much money when those homes renovations the contractor is working on cost about as much.
And we hate to bring the Durango Hellcat into the conversation here too. It too ended up looking like a relic from the past once this artist converted it into a 2-door. And if you find that the Durango doesn't belong in that era because it's more of a crossover, we've got you covered with a Ramcharger instead.
Here's my edit of this Silverado Z71 into a Blazer. Subtle change to the headlights as well. Do you think a full size Blazer would sell?