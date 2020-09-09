There Is Something Terribly Wrong with This Chevy S10-Blazer

4 Chevrolet Blazer Pickup Looks Like the Truck That Should Have Been

The current generation of the Chevrolet Blazer has almost nothing in common with any of its predecessors, save for its name, of course. 10 photos SUV , the Blazer is now a



In other words, if you absolutely need to drive a Blazer and want to stand out, it might be better if you go for one of the much older models. But how about when even an older Blazer is too common for your tastes?



Well, you can then switch to modifying your SUV. Most prefer fitting them with a lift-kit and giant off-road tires, while a generously sized bull-bar might complete the package.



For some reason, one Chevy S10-Blazer owner from Minnesota decided that he will go all-in when modifying his trusty old SUV.



At first glance, the car seems stock, but wait? Is that an all-wheel-steering system he’s fitted to the car? Is the rear axle broken? Nope in both cases, that’s actually the front of the vehicle, which is now offered for sale for a measly $1,350.



Since its truck-based origins easily allow it, the entire body of the vehicle has been lifted from the frame and then fitted back on it, only this time it sits backwards.



What appear to be the headlights are now the taillights and vice versa, with the driver facing the rear (front?) liftgate when driving. We’re not entirely sure if the modifications have rendered the vehicles unfit for public roads or not, but the result is definitely something that will turn a lot of heads and drop a multitude of jaws when driven.



Apart from that, there could also be a few problems with cooling the engine, since the radiator is now blocked by the liftgate.



A few years ago, there was another mad gearhead that went for a similar route with another Chevrolet, only that time it was a C/K 1500 truck. That one was definitely road-legal since even the rear-facing headlights turned red during braking and it was spotted on a public road.



