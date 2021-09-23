Dual-Tone 1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe Looks Ready to Enjoy Hot (Rod) Days of Autumn

We live in a world that is virtually obsessed with everything labeled as a crossover, SUV, or (pickup) truck. But sometimes we just need to step back (in time) and remember the vast choice of different options.
Back in 1937, the Blue Oval was just kicking off the short-lived life of the De Luxe series. It was a more upscale alternative to its regular cars and a way to fill the void up to the price point of Lincoln models. Kind of like the Vignale from the modern era, but we shouldn’t digress.
The point about the De Luxe series is that although it had a very short lifespan (1937 to 1940, from 1941 it reverted to being a trim level) it also went out of its way to present all sorts of alternatives. So, it was derived as a two-door coupe, convertible, pickup, sedan, and van. But also, as a four-door ambulance, Phaeton, sedan, as well as both a two- and four-door station wagon. Quite the choice, right?
Of course, the ones to stand out in a crowd and across time were usually the coupes. And it’s all thanks to the predilection of fans to make them into Hot Rods. After all, one should remember there was also a high-performance life before everyone started getting into classic 1960s and 1970s muscle car restomods. Sure, “The Times They Are A-Changin’” just like Bob Dylan said, so we’re not going to be surprised if Hot Rods one day come back into fashion even feistier than before.
Even virtual artists who usually dwell across the specific ‘60s/’70s classic muscle car restomod area might feel inclined to admit that. If only subliminally, through a very cool virtual project. Case in point, Rostislav Prokop – the pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media – who one day decided that “old is gold.”
And he presented us with his wishful thinking take on a 1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe. Luckily, it’s a very subtle Hot Rod interpretation. When pixel masters are involved, if they say the word gold, they usually talk about it both figuratively and literally... This wasn’t the case here, and the De Luxe features a restrained dual-tone black/gray treatment.
Only the huge wheels all look shiny and chromed to bode well for the silver details. And we can easily imagine there is also something feisty hiding under the front-narrowing hood if the artist felt the need to dress up the crimson interior with a matching full roll cage.
