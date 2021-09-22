All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra Looks Sharp in the Flesh, Has Chevy, Ford and Ram in Its Sights

Several important new cars were on display during media day at Motor Bella 2021, an outdoor event brought to you by former NAIAS organizers, together with the M1 Concourse. Among them, the 2022 Ford Expedition, 2022 Subaru Forester, 2022 Ford Maverick, 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV and this, the all-new Toyota Tundra full-size pickup.
The arrival of the 2022 Tundra is a pretty big deal, seen as how the full-size pickup truck segment isn’t a particularly crowded one, and if you’re Toyota, you’re probably thinking you can upset the status quo a tiny bit and move further up the rankings in terms of sales.
In the first half of 2021, the best-selling truck in America was still the Ford F-Series, with 362,032 units sold as per Carsalesbase. In second place, the Ram pickup, with 313,068 units moved, while third place belonged to the Chevrolet Silverado, with 291,322 units sold.
That’s a tough top three to crack, but the Tundra isn’t necessarily going after those three, but rather the GMC Sierra, which is the fourth best-selling truck in its class, with 138,412 units sold in H1 of 2021 – compared to the old Tundra’s 43,865. However, that’s a gap that Toyota can probably shrink, if not overcome, as long as the 2022 Tundra proves to be as excellent as it looks on paper.
Like its predecessor, the new Tundra will also be assembled at the carmaker’s TMMTX plant in San Antonio, Texas, and buyers will be able to choose between several colors, some of which work really well with the new design language.
The model on display at Motor Bella 2021 is wearing Magnetic Gray, which is arguably the least vibrant color in the entire available palette. It helps the 2022 Tundra look a little more elegant than it does rugged, especially when you add various chrome elements to the exterior.
There are two powertrain options to be considered when it comes to the new Tundra: a twin turbocharged V6 engine and a hybrid twin turbo V6. The former has 389 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, whereas the i-FORCE Max hybrid unit is said to produce 437 hp and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque.
While the new Tundra boasts tons of cool new features, which we covered during our presentation of the vehicle, whether we’d prefer it over the equivalent Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado or Ram 1500 is a whole different matter.
