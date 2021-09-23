2022 Land Cruiser J300 Morphs Into 2023 Lexus LX in Accurate, Yet Unofficial CGI

With the recent (and highly successful) introduction of the Land Cruiser J300 SUV and 2022 Tundra pickup truck, Toyota has drawn a lot of water to its fans’ mills. And, of course, they want even more.
Although not all things are roses, it’s probably a good period to be an aficionado of full-size SUVs and pickup trucks. Toyota enthusiasts, for example, have both the legendary Land Cruiser 300 series, as well as the newly introduced third-generation 2022 Tundra i-Force pickup truck to brag about.
And the latter is fully expected to morph its rugged and over-styled design into the third-generation Sequoia SUV sibling any time now. On the other hand, North American fans of the iconic Land Cruiser are left dreaming about the J300 as the new generation has turned into a forbidden fruit for the U.S. market.
No worries, though. Just in case the upcoming truck-based SUV is too mundane, Toyota is also diligently preparing the fourth-generation Lexus LX premium alternative. Naturally, reinterpretations of the Land Cruiser J300 have been on many virtual artists’ radars ever since the introduction of the new generation. But with each passing iteration, it feels that pixel masters are coming ever closer to the result.
The latest unofficial transformation comes courtesy of Sugar Chow, the CGI expert behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media. He probably decided it was time for a break from his recent decision of “touring the world,” a direct reference to his predilection for station wagon and Shooting Brake projects.
His unofficial take on the upcoming Lexus LX retains the proper SUV body, along with much of the lateral styling cues of the Land Cruiser J300. The major changes have to do with the wheels (allegedly taken from the smaller RX, according to one of his fans), as well as the front and rear-end designs. We feel it’s an accurate depiction of things to come as far as the spindle grille area is concerned. But, just like the rest of the followers, we also think the rear needs a little more work.
