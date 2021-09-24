Modern Chevy Tahoe Becomes a Big Block K5 Blazer Impersonator With 454SS Looks

3 Modern Chevy Blazer Finally Gets on the Right Off-Road Path, Meets 2021 Bronco

Hopefully, it also comes with something feisty under the hood. Although, we’re not necessarily thinking about the 1990s 7.4-liter V8 as that one had just 230 hp (255 hp for later model years). Instead, we are Perhaps to signal its importance, General Motors allowed Chevrolet the honor of first presenting the fifth-generation Tahoe back in 2019. Only afterward was it followed by the introduction of GMC’s Yukon sibling and the Cadillac Escalade luxury alternate in early 2020.Ever since it was presented, a lot of people have dreamed about having a proper two-door successor to the epic K5 Blazer/K5 Jimmy classic series. That’s entirely wishful thinking in this current automotive climate, but at least virtual artists did their part to feed our imagination And they’re also not giving up on the idea too easily. So, here’s Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media – coming up with his vision on the two-door Tahoe. This modern K5 Blazer impersonator isn’t alone either, as it also summoned the big-block Chevy power of an illustrious predecessor.The 1990-1993 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck was offered in 454SS guise to try and snatch the spotlight from the GMC Syclone and Ford’s F-150 Lightning. It’s safe to say that it lived its life in the shadow of its rivals, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t without its fans. And this CGI expert is clearly one of them.So, right now we are looking at a virtual fifth-generation Chevy Tahoe two-door that not only serves as a reminder of the K5 Blazer glory days. Instead, it’s also a big-block heavyweight that features a lowered ride height, crimson bowtie badges, the mandatory 454SS graphics, as well as larger aero wheels.Hopefully, it also comes with something feisty under the hood. Although, we’re not necessarily thinking about the 1990s 7.4-liter V8 as that one had just 230 hp (255 hp for later model years). Instead, we are envisioning something more on the same 700 to 800-horsepower page as an SRT Hellcat...