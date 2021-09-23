5 Modernized 1958 Plymouth Fury Brings “Christine” Back to Life With Hellcat DNA

2022 Toyota Tundra Quickly Morphs Into Upcoming Sequoia With Expected Changes

Of course, with all that considered, it’s only logical to imagine that Toyota’s new Sequoia will also follow closely into the technical footsteps of the 2022 Tundra. Hence the TRD Pro moniker plastered on the liftgate, or the fact that we should expect the SUV to also ditch the V8 powertrain in favor of the same twin-turbo options: a base with 389 hp and the hybrid packing 437 horsepower. In production for a little more than two decades (since 1999 as a 2000 model year), the 2022 Tundra has just graduated from the infancy of its first couple of generations and now wants to fight off the heavyweights.The Detroit Three probably won’t be impressed too much with the over-styled pickup truck until the Japanese contender gets a chance to shine with its newly electrified 437-hp i-Force Max powertrain against the likes of 2021 F-150 PowerBoost (hybrid) or the 2022 Silverado ZR2 (V8).But for proud fans of the Rising Sun brand, it’s a rather bold and large step forward. And it’s only logical to assume that more good news will be coming soon. For example, we all know the Sequoia full-sizeshares the pickup truck’s DNA and its second generation is also growing a bit long in the tooth. Actually, it has closely matched the generational changes of the Tundra sibling, so it’s only fair to assume the same will happen again.So, those who dread the lack of a Land Cruiser J300 in North America might soon have the next best alternative – a third-generation Sequoia. And the good folks over at Kolesa have already taken virtual liberty to come up with an unofficial interpretation of its design. It naturally follows closely the styling cues of the 2022 Tundra, and the only major changes have to do with the switch from a carrier bed to a full-size SUV rear.Of course, with all that considered, it’s only logical to imagine that Toyota’s new Sequoia will also follow closely into the technical footsteps of the 2022 Tundra. Hence the TRD Pro moniker plastered on the liftgate, or the fact that we should expect the SUV to also ditch the V8 powertrain in favor of the same twin-turbo options: a base with 389 hp and the hybrid packing 437 horsepower.

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Gallery includes official images of the 2022 Toyota Tundra.