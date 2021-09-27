Revived Porsche 928 Comes to Haunt Us With Visions of Flat-Eight Living Legend

As far as European-born luxury grand tourers, the Porsche 928 was one of the greatest during the 1980s. Produced since 1977 (until 1995), it was the company’s first production V8 model and the sole coupe with such a front-mounted engine.
Sure, it came with a quirky design that gave it a distinctive appearance – even among Porsches of the time. And it bowed out in 1995 without another model from Zuffenhausen (Stuttgart, Germany) taking up the mantra of a direct successor. But it’s still a highly-praised collectible to this very day, with prices continuously on the rise.
So, considering that Lamborghini has already gone down the revival route, would it be outrageous to imagine that one day Porsche might look back with pride towards its 928 grand tourer and give it a modern follow-up? Sure, there’s more than half a decade before the half-century anniversary of the series.
But how about a contemporary reinvention that’s eager to come out of hiding a lot faster? Unfortunately, it’s just a virtual one at this point, imagined courtesy of Siim Parn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media. Though, it’s still one that will haunt our dreams for days to come with nightmares of Porsche honchos declining to make it a real thing...
The main reason why it’s incredibly cool doesn’t necessarily have to do with the design. As always, the CGI expert marvelously brings back a long-gone design with modern influences. He’s done it on countless occasions, and he’s clearly got a knack for these reinventions.
Instead, the best feature of this 928 revival has to do with the source of modern inspiration. Which came from the 2016 Porsche Le Mans Living Legend concept, complete with performance-inducing visions of a never-seen-before flat-eight mill.
Well, that would be something, right? But, alas, this is probably just wishful thinking. Just like that recently uncovered series of hidden Porsche prototypes that were presented not long ago to the public just to show they were actually made... but never produced.
