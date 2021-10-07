ESA Considers 3D Printing Spare Parts in Space Using Materials Found on the Moon

DJ Khaled Switches It Up, Matches Outfit to Rolls-Royce Phantom This Time

DJ Khaled decided to switch it up from his Maybach 62 Landaulet, and enjoyed himself in another luxurious vehicle, sharing several pictures on Instagram where he matches his black outfit to his Rolls-Royce Phantom. 6 photos



He doesn’t shy away from displaying his wealth (his net worth is estimated at $75 million) and likes to give a peek at what it feels like to have an opulent lifestyle. He thus chooses to work from wherever he feels like it, enjoying the comfort of his mansion as much as that of his cars.



Now he flaunted his



Introduced in 2017, Rolls-Royce Phantom’s eighth generation came with a redeveloped V12 engine, that delivers 563 horsepower and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). Paired up with a seven-speed automatic transmission, it makes the luxury model reach a maximum speed of 155 mph (249 kph).



Knowing how much DJ Khaled enjoys luxury, it’s no surprise his latest Instagram posts feature the Phantom. He shared several pictures on his Instagram account, posing next to the exotic-looking black vehicle, displaying its wheels (as he also bragged with his kicks), and part of the interior, giving a glimpse of the red-leather-covered seats and doors and its starlight headlining.



Another top choice for him was



Given his love for Instagrammable cars, we can’t wait to see which one he’ll boast on social media next.







