Project Maybach Promises to Celebrate 100 Years of German Brand With New Concept

Maybach used to be more than Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxury division. Until 1960, it made opulent cars and engines. After Daimler acquired it, it went into oblivion until 2002, when Daimler tried to challenge Rolls-Royce and Bentley until Maybach’s demise in 2012. To celebrate 100 years, Maybach will present a concept on December 1.

