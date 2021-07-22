Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX Will Use Body Castings Like Tesla

After the expectation that Mercedes-Benz would present the VISION EQXX concept this July 22, we can confess a slight frustration with not seeing the real deal. Despite that, Mercedes-Benz gave us a rather generous overview of the goals for that vehicle. One of them seems to have gone unnoticed by most of the news published so far. Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz COO (Chief Operating Officer), said it would have “pioneering body castings.” That means we can expect it to have mega castings such as the ones Tesla already uses in the Model Y.