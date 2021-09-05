Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS Shows the Lack of Imagination in Mercedes Branding

Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck Might Be the Biggest Visual Let-Down in Automotive History

The first and most obvious thing it previews is the first-ever electric production car to wear the Maybach nameplate. A hyper-luxurious electricthat should arrive on the market sometime in late 2023.The second one is actually arriving sooner, as early as next year, and it will be called the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Last, but not least, the red-and-black concept car also previews a distinct lack of imagination in future Mercedes-Benz nomenclature, which actually started when the carmaker decided to name its GLC-based electric SUV, the EQC The weirdness continued when the GLA-based electric SUV became the EQA, while the GLB-based E-SUV arrived on the market as the EQB.In other words, we will either never actually have an electric A-Class or B-Class, or they will be called something even stranger.Getting back to the Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS, which, despite having an identical name to the Vision EQS or the production EQS , is a near-production full-size SUV that can seat up to four people in absolute silence and comfort no matter the speed it is driving at.Daimler has made no mention of the technical details of the concept or its upcoming production version, but it did mention that it is using the same architecture as the EQS and the recently unveiled EQE sedans.Speaking of which, the EQS sedan is also getting a Maybach version as well, to further complicate Mercedes’ nomenclature in the next few years.The Germans also let it slip that the production EQS SUV will get arange of around 600 km (372 miles), which is close to what we can expect from its Maybach version as well.A 107.8lithium-ion battery designed and manufactured in-house will be at the center of that predicted range, with the model being powered by two electric motors with a combined output of around 600 horsepower.Looks wise, the usual Maybach hedonism is found in the Concept EQS as well, with the car rolling on 24-inch light-alloy wheels in the Maybach ‘bowl’ design, a two-tone exterior color and a light interior that can fit four, augmented by a huge array of touchscreens and acres of fine leather.

