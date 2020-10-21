2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric SUV Spied, Doesn't Look Like a Flagship

Mercedes has begun to invest a lot more money in electric cars and seems to be interested in crossovers above all else. The EQC will be joined pretty soon by two more models, the EQE and this, the EQS.
It's honestly quite difficult telling these prototypes apart, but maybe we're not used to these smooth features that all EQ models appear to have. The EQS test vehicle does have some similar front end elements to the EQS sedan.
The grille looks larger and more upright than on the sedan, but the vehicle isn't particularly rugged. Sure, we see a little body cladding, but the electric vehicle probably isn't going to venture into true off-roading territory.
Details surrounding the EQS SUV are closely guarded secrets. However, we do know the vehicle will be based on the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform. Modularity will allow Mercedes-Benz to make the slightly smaller EQE models too.
Rumors talked about a potential EV range of up to 700 kilometers (434 miles) per charge. But that frankly seems too ambitious, doubling what the EQC can currently achieve. Also, this test prototype doesn't appear to have any groundbreaking battery cells or ingenious packaging. 300 miles seems like a reasonable target in his case.
Powertrains are a mystery, but the Vision EQS concept did come with dual motors and an output of 469 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes said it could do 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds. Although the crossover might be slower, it could still keep up with a Golf R. We expect the EV to focus on smooth, quiet performance and quality, rather than the raw speed of a Tesla.
As far as price is concerned, it should start from around $100,000. Customers will pay that just to feel like they're driving a CES concept with fancy screens, intelligent lights, and perhaps a high level of autonomy.
