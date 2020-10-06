Mercedes-Benz to Make More Electric SUVs, Including High-Riding EQS and EQE

Despite the electric car revolution having started about a decade ago, Mercedes-Benz sure is taking its sweet time joining the fun. That was partially because of several attempts to come up with alternative drives – like its recently-killed hydrogen fuel cell development program that made the Germans finally yield to the almighty battery.
Over the course of a year or so, we’ve seen Mercedes presenting the EQC SUV, then the EQV MPV, and finally the EQB crossover. Quite the offer, as far as numbers are concerned, but not so exciting from a buyer’s point of view – Mercedes is having quite a lot of trouble making the EQC (the only one on the market for a long enough period of time to be worth talking about) move from the dealerships’ lots as fast as Stuttgart bosses would like.
So a lot is riding on the success of the next electric car from the EQ family. And not just any electric car, but the flagship S-Class with motors and battery - which will be marketed as the EQS – so the pressure is even higher than in the case of the others.
Despite the not-at-all encouraging signs, Mercedes is betting that EVs will be a hit. Although we kind of already knew what’s to follow, at least now we have official confirmation of how the EQ line will grow in the coming years.
In all, at least for now, there will be six nameplates in the EQ range (not including the black sheep that is the EQV). First, there’s the already available EQC. It will be joined in 2021 by the EQS and EQB.
That’s three. The fourth will be the SUV variant of the EQS (that’s right), while slots number four and five are filled by the EQE in saloon and SUV form, respectively. The sixth EQ car to be confirmed so far is the GLA-related EQA.
