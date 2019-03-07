autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV Electrifies Geneva As the First of Its Kind

7 Mar 2019, 9:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
The efforts made by car manufacturers in recent years to electrify their lineups have been mostly focused passenger cars, SUVs and, in some instances trucks. Until this week’s Geneva Motor Show, the MPV segment had nothing to show for in terms of electric models.
26 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV
That changed in Geneva as Mercedes introduced the EQV, the first people mover in the premium segment to be powered exclusively by electricity.

The van currently on display at Palexpo is just a concept, but this autumn, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the production version will be shown, soon to be followed by the actual market launch.

“Our Concept EQV is the perfect vehicle to accommodate all forms of family and take plenty of gear for an emission-free ride. And it will not remain a concept for long: The series model will have its world premiere at this year’s IAA”, said in a statement in Geneva Dieter Zetsche, Daimler chairman of the board.

The details released by Mercedes describe a very capable electric powertrain, comprising a 100 kWh battery and a 201 hp electric motor mounted on the front axle. Tests performed by Mercedes show the EQV can achieve a range of up to 400 km (248 miles).

Recharging the battery can be done from a rapid charging station in 15 minutes for a range of 100 km (62 miles). Once on the road, the MPV can reach a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).

Being a new breed of van, one part of Mercedes’ range of EQ vehicles, the EQV uses a distinct design, with a radiator grille with chrome inserts and an LED band attesting to its lineage.

The model will be a part of the fleet of digital cars, as it will be fitted with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system.

Full details on the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV can be found in the document attached below.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV Mercedes-Benz EQV Mercedes-Benz 2019 Geneva Motor Show EQ electric van MPV
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 