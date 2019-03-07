2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV Electrifies Geneva As the First of Its Kind

The efforts made by car manufacturers in recent years to electrify their lineups have been mostly focused passenger cars, SUVs and, in some instances trucks. Until this week’s Geneva Motor Show, the MPV segment had nothing to show for in terms of electric models.

26 photos



The van currently on display at Palexpo is just a concept, but this autumn, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the production version will be shown, soon to be followed by the actual market launch.



“Our Concept EQV is the perfect vehicle to accommodate all forms of family and take plenty of gear for an emission-free ride. And it will not remain a concept for long: The series model will have its world premiere at this year’s IAA”, said in a statement in Geneva Dieter Zetsche, Daimler chairman of the board.



The details released by Mercedes describe a very capable electric powertrain, comprising a 100 kWh battery and a 201 hp electric motor mounted on the front axle. Tests performed by Mercedes show the EQV can achieve a range of up to 400 km (248 miles).



Recharging the battery can be done from a rapid charging station in 15 minutes for a range of 100 km (62 miles). Once on the road, the MPV can reach a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).



Being a new breed of van, one part of Mercedes’ range of EQ vehicles, the EQV uses a distinct design, with a radiator grille with chrome inserts and an LED band attesting to its lineage.



The model will be a part of the fleet of digital cars, as it will be fitted with the



Full details on the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV can be found in the document attached below. That changed in Geneva as Mercedes introduced the EQV, the first people mover in the premium segment to be powered exclusively by electricity.The van currently on display at Palexpo is just a concept, but this autumn, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the production version will be shown, soon to be followed by the actual market launch.“Our Concept EQV is the perfect vehicle to accommodate all forms of family and take plenty of gear for an emission-free ride. And it will not remain a concept for long: The series model will have its world premiere at this year’s IAA”, said in a statement in Geneva Dieter Zetsche, Daimler chairman of the board.The details released by Mercedes describe a very capable electric powertrain, comprising a 100 kWh battery and a 201 hp electric motor mounted on the front axle. Tests performed by Mercedes show the EQV can achieve a range of up to 400 km (248 miles).Recharging the battery can be done from a rapid charging station in 15 minutes for a range of 100 km (62 miles). Once on the road, thecan reach a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).Being a new breed of van, one part of Mercedes’ range of EQ vehicles, the EQV uses a distinct design, with a radiator grille with chrome inserts and an LED band attesting to its lineage.The model will be a part of the fleet of digital cars, as it will be fitted with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system.Full details on the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV can be found in the document attached below.