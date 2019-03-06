autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Lures the Crowds in Geneva

6 Mar 2019, 10:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
One of Mercedes’ most important nameplates when it comes to attracting new customers to the brand, the CLA, is presented in Shooting Brake guise at the Geneva Motor Show this week.
29 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake
Just as is the case with the four-door coupe variant, shown earlier this year in Las Vegas, the Shooting Brake will be manufactured at the Kecskemét plant in Hungary and will be available on the market this September.

Mercedes targets a wide range of customers with the Shooting Brake, mostly people for whom the three-pointed star brand was not until recently the first thing on the shopping list. At the same time, the high-tech systems used on the new generation are a lure for technophiles.

The car uses the Mercedes-Benz User Experience with (MBUX) with Interior Assist, an evolution of the revolutionary infotainment system introduced on the A-Class for the first time in 2018. For its use in the CLA Shooting Brake, MBUX has been upgraded to allow it to recognize what occupants are planning to do as soon as a hand approaches the touchscreen or the touchpad.

The Mercedes-Benz voice assistant is also part of the MBUX, this time capable of responding to more complex queries like “find child-friendly Asian restaurants nearby with 4-star rating which are neither Chinese nor Japanese.”

Compared to the 2015 variant, the new CLA Shooting Brake is 48 mm longer and 53 mm wider than the one before, while at the same time sitting 2 mm lower. 

There are a number of engines to be deployed in the CLA Shooting Brake when the car enters the market, but for now, Mercedes made public only one, fitted on the CLA 250. The four-cylinder gasoline unit is mated to a 7G-DCT dual clutch transmission and develops 225 hp.

More details about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake can be found in the document attached below.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA mercedes-benz cla Mercedes-Benz 2019 Geneva Motor Show
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 