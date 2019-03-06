2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Lures the Crowds in Geneva

SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch and ISS Docking in Pictures

One of Mercedes’ most important nameplates when it comes to attracting new customers to the brand, the CLA, is presented in Shooting Brake guise at the Geneva Motor Show this week. 29 photos



Mercedes targets a wide range of customers with the Shooting Brake, mostly people for whom the three-pointed star brand was not until recently the first thing on the shopping list. At the same time, the high-tech systems used on the new generation are a lure for technophiles.



The car uses the



The Mercedes-Benz voice assistant is also part of the MBUX, this time capable of responding to more complex queries like “find child-friendly Asian restaurants nearby with 4-star rating which are neither Chinese nor Japanese.”



Compared to the 2015 variant, the new CLA Shooting Brake is 48 mm longer and 53 mm wider than the one before, while at the same time sitting 2 mm lower.



There are a number of engines to be deployed in the CLA Shooting Brake when the car enters the market, but for now, Mercedes made public only one, fitted on the CLA 250. The four-cylinder gasoline unit is mated to a 7G-DCT dual clutch transmission and develops 225 hp.



Just as is the case with the four-door coupe variant, shown earlier this year in Las Vegas, the Shooting Brake will be manufactured at the Kecskemét plant in Hungary and will be available on the market this September.

