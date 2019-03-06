2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Looks Lonely Next to the CLA in Geneva

2019 Ford Ranger VelociRaptor By Hennessey Levels Up To 350 Horsepower

There are several premieres this year at the Mercedes-Benz booth in Geneva, but none of them seems to attract the crowds of journalists more than the new CLA Shooting Brake . Next to it, looking lonely and ignored, sits the revamped GLC, the second incarnation of the nameplate since the GLK-Class designation was phased out in 2015. 13 photos SUV , the new GLC brings minor yet notable changes in terms of design, gadgetry and above all engines.



Looking wider and more muscular than the outgoing variant, the GLC sports narrower LEDs, a more pronounced radiator grille and chrome elements that run the length of the car. Together with other improvements, they all make the car look better than ever before.



In terms of infotainment systems, the biggest change is the addition of the



New four-cylinder engines will be fitted under the hood when the car goes on sale later this year, all updated to provide more power and be more fuel efficient. All the gasoline units to be deployed in the new GLC will be electrified by use of a 48-volt onboard electrical system.



On the gasoline side, there will be two variants of the GLC, the 200 4MATIC and 300 4MATIC (the former pictured in the gallery above), with power outputs of 197 and 258 hp, respectively. Diesel power will be represented by the 200 d 4MATIC (163 hp), the 220 d 4MATIC (194 hp) and the top of the range 300 d 4MATIC (245 hp).



