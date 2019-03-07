2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Looks Blue In Geneva

With the introduction of the GT two-door two-seat sports car in 2014, Mercedes-AMG struck gold. In the five years that have passed, the lineup of GT cars has increased to a total of 16 variants of the GT, including two and four-door variants and racing cars.
The latest addition to the range, the GT R Roadster, is presently on the floor of the Geneva Motor Show, top-down and painted blue.
Wider than the AMG GT and AMG GT S Roadster by 46 mm, the Roadster sports larger wheels at the front and back, unique wheel arch liners with special cooling-air slits and a soft top made of three-layered fabric, spread on a frame made of a combination of magnesium, steel, and aluminum.
The seats fitted inside the car in a low position are meant according to Mercedes to “feel like a custom-fit suit,” facing a wide dashboard and a rising center console. The black nappa leather is complemented with elements made of in carbon fiber or piano lacquer trim.
There are two mains screens in the car, a 12.3 inches one acting as the instrument cluster and a 10.25 inches part of the infotainment system.
Under the hood of the car, AMG fitted a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine tuned into developing 585 horsepower and a maximum torque of 700 Nm when paired to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.
With this unit, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 317 kph (197 mph).
Production of the GT R Roadster will be limited to 750 units, and a "1 of 750" inscription will be fitted inside all of them, attesting the car’s lineage. Market release is scheduled for later this year, but no pricing information was made public at this time.
