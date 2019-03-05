2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Turns Shooting Brake in Geneva

In January 2019, at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz introduced the new generation of the CLA, one of its premiere products aimed at bringing new customers to the brand. This week, at the Geneva Motor Show, the Shooting Brake variant was shown for the first time.

Just as with the four-door coupe variant, the Shooting Brake will be manufactured at the Kecskemét plant in Hungary. To be made available starting September, this version of the CLA promises the same advancements in engines, infotainment, and safety as the coupe, only that it adds a bit more space for passengers, and a more family-oriented body style.Compared to its 2015 predecessor, the new CLA Shooting Brake comes with more space in the shoulder, head and elbow areas. That’s because the model is 48 mm longer and 53 mm wider than the one before, while at the same time sitting 2 mm lower.The interior of the CLA Shooting Brake is identical with that of the coupe . Just as with last year’s A-Class, the dashboard appears as a wing-shaped feature uninterrupted by any visual cues as it stretches from door to door.The car uses the MBUX Interior Assist, an evolution of the revolutionary infotainment introduced on the A-Class for the first time in 2018.In addition to its initial capabilities, the system is now upgraded to recognize what occupants are planning to do as soon as a hand approaches the touchscreen or the touchpad. It also uses a voice assistant capable of responding to complex queries.Engine wise, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake will be spearheaded by the CLA 250, equipped with a 225 hp four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a 7G-DCT dual clutch transmission.The range of engines will expand to include most of the engines available on the coupe by the time of market launch this fall.Just as with the four-door coupe variant, the Shooting Brake will be manufactured at the Kecskemét plant in Hungary.