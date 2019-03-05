autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Turns Shooting Brake in Geneva

5 Mar 2019, 9:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
In January 2019, at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz introduced the new generation of the CLA, one of its premiere products aimed at bringing new customers to the brand. This week, at the Geneva Motor Show, the Shooting Brake variant was shown for the first time.
49 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake
To be made available starting September, this version of the CLA promises the same advancements in engines, infotainment, and safety as the coupe, only that it adds a bit more space for passengers, and a more family-oriented body style.

Compared to its 2015 predecessor, the new CLA Shooting Brake comes with more space in the shoulder, head and elbow areas. That’s because the model is 48 mm longer and 53 mm wider than the one before, while at the same time sitting 2 mm lower.

The interior of the CLA Shooting Brake is identical with that of the coupe. Just as with last year’s A-Class, the dashboard appears as a wing-shaped feature uninterrupted by any visual cues as it stretches from door to door.

The car uses the MBUX Interior Assist, an evolution of the revolutionary infotainment introduced on the A-Class for the first time in 2018.

In addition to its initial capabilities, the system is now upgraded to recognize what occupants are planning to do as soon as a hand approaches the touchscreen or the touchpad. It also uses a voice assistant capable of responding to complex queries.

Engine wise, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake will be spearheaded by the CLA 250, equipped with a 225 hp four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a 7G-DCT dual clutch transmission.

The range of engines will expand to include most of the engines available on the coupe by the time of market launch this fall.

Just as with the four-door coupe variant, the Shooting Brake will be manufactured at the Kecskemét plant in Hungary.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake mercedes-benz cla shooting brake mercedes-benz cla 2019 Geneva Motor Show Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 