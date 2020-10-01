Mercedes-Benz EQS Spied Testing With Porsche Taycan, Is also a Tesla Fighter

The electric car revolution suddenly became real over the past couple of months, as more and more countries/cities/states are looking to ban combustion engines within a decade or so. Thankfully, Mercedes is not what you'd call unprepared, as it's currently developing its second bespoke EV, the EQS.
The German automaker is by far the biggest player in the luxury segment and is also a huge innovator. However, it only toyed with EVs at first, developing electric versions of niche cars like the B-Class or the smart car. But the EQS is different.
"Tesla fighter" is a term that gets tossed around a lot, so it's hard to take seriously. But with money on the line, Mercedes is fully committed. The EQC project, which was their bespoke electric crossover, didn't get the best reception, but the EQS has a chance of succeeding.
Our latest spyshots show this flagship of EVs being benchmarked against the Porsche Taycan. It too was criticized at first for the lack of range but has proven quite successful, outselling some of the more established Stuttgart prancing horses.
We'd argue this is because the Taycan offers something genuinely amazing and unique: a $200,000 toy that handles with that Porsche poise without burning a gram of gasoline. Even though it's being benchmarked here, the EQS likely isn't that type of car. But we know Mercedes can sell a car purely on luxury and technology.
Those two elements put it right in Tesla's path of destruction, but Mercedes might be prepared. The Vision EQS boasted a 100 kWh battery pack, while the production model is expected to get 110 kWh. Not all of it will be usable, but the European car's range rating could still be as high as 700 km (435 miles) in the WLTP cycle.
For power, we don't expect anything as wild as the Taycan or the top-end Model S. Instead, the EQS might have 500 hp from twin motors and a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of around 4.5 seconds. Further down the line, we can expect cheaper, less powerful versions to be added.
