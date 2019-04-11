2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift

smart is like the opposite of GM or Chrysler in that it's too small to fail. Daimler may not be making all the tiny car profit in the world, but the emissions from the fortwo and forfour are downright essential to offset all those large V8s people like to buy.

The smart EQ fortwo is unique in its basic approach to electric transportation. While premium EV makers all want at least 90 kWh of battery capacity, smart points out the obvious: you need to be light to stay efficient. What else do I need? No, what can I do without?



Work has just begun on a mid-life facelift for the pocket-sized car, and our spies captured the first spyshots. the prototype features camouflage over the whole front, headlights, and taillights. It's apparent that designers are trying to streamline the fascia, which is an obvious way of making it more efficient. We also expect lighting inspiration to come from the recent smart forease+ concept, along with convenience features from



The EQ fortwo may face increasing competition from other European automakers, as many are trying to get EVs below the €20,000 threshold. Powertrain changes? We expect nothing major on this front. Currently, the baby EQ produces 82 electric rear horsepower and packs a 17.6 kWh lithium-ion battery giving it quite a modest range. Expected to launch later this year, this car will soldier on until 2022.



