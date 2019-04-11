autoevolution

2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift

11 Apr 2019, 15:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
smart is like the opposite of GM or Chrysler in that it's too small to fail. Daimler may not be making all the tiny car profit in the world, but the emissions from the fortwo and forfour are downright essential to offset all those large V8s people like to buy.
13 photos
2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift2020 smart EQ fortwo Spied Testing Facelift
EU emissions targets are so ridiculously low that you're going to see some strange corporate decisions in coming months. With the way things are going, we might need another Peel P50 or BMW Isetta. And, in a way, we have one already.

The smart EQ fortwo is unique in its basic approach to electric transportation. While premium EV makers all want at least 90 kWh of battery capacity, smart points out the obvious: you need to be light to stay efficient. What else do I need? No, what can I do without?

Work has just begun on a mid-life facelift for the pocket-sized car, and our spies captured the first spyshots. the prototype features camouflage over the whole front, headlights, and taillights. It's apparent that designers are trying to streamline the fascia, which is an obvious way of making it more efficient. We also expect lighting inspiration to come from the recent smart forease+ concept, along with convenience features from Renault's Twingo being added to the interior.

The EQ fortwo may face increasing competition from other European automakers, as many are trying to get EVs below the €20,000 threshold. Powertrain changes? We expect nothing major on this front. Currently, the baby EQ produces 82 electric rear horsepower and packs a 17.6 kWh lithium-ion battery giving it quite a modest range. Expected to launch later this year, this car will soldier on until 2022.

Daimler recently signed a deal with Chinese automaker Geely, whereby the two have a 50/50 split of smart and plan to jointly develop EVs. An all-new model is planned to launch in three years' time and will be assembled exclusively in China.
smart fortwo smart EQ fortwo EQ spyshots EV smart
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SMART models:
SMART forfour Electric DriveSMART forfour Electric Drive MiniSMART fortwo Cabrio Electric DriveSMART fortwo Cabrio Electric Drive MiniSMART fortwo Electric DriveSMART fortwo Electric Drive MiniSMART fortwo CabrioSMART fortwo Cabrio MiniSMART fortwo CabrioSMART fortwo Cabrio MiniAll SMART models  
 
 